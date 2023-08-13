Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 345 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

