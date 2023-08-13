Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.