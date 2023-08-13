Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

