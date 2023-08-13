Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 88 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADP opened at $252.82 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.85 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.