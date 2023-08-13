Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0563 on Major Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $238,756.23 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

