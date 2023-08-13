Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Invests $67,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 83,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

