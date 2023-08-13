WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

WW International Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of WW stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. 4,534,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,853. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

