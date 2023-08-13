Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
