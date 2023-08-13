Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 9,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

