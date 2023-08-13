XYO (XYO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $391,472.12

XYO (XYO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $48.25 million and $391,472.12 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.78 or 1.00050965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00349506 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $287,271.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.