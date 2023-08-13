Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,009,900 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the July 15th total of 5,075,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamada Price Performance

OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Yamada has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

About Yamada

Featured Articles

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

