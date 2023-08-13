Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,009,900 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the July 15th total of 5,075,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamada Price Performance
OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Yamada has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
About Yamada
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yamada
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.