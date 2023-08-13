Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) versus Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Financial Contrast

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) and Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha Motor 8.18% 17.86% 8.45% Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha Motor $17.22 billion N/A $1.34 billion $4.25 6.32 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A $8.56 18.34

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.. Yamaha Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yamaha Motor and Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Yamaha Motor beats Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts. The company's Marine Products segment provides outboard motors, personal watercraft, boats, FRP pools, fishing boats, and utility boats. Its Robotics segment offers surface mounters, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, and industrial-use unmanned helicopters. The company's Financial Services segment provides sales finance and lease related to the company's products. Its Others segment offers golf cars, generators, multi-purpose engines, and snow blowers. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles. The company was founded by Vehbi Koç, Ali Ipar, Bernar Nahum, Cengiz Balkan, Kenan Inal and Hulki Alisbah on July 7, 1959 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

