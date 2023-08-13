YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.36.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 669,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $18,309,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

