Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Yoshitsu

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TKLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 271,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yoshitsu has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

See Also

