Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.20 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,468,504. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

