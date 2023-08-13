ZClassic Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $472,228.48 and approximately $39.41 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00101246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

