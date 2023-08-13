ZClassic Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $471,729.86 and $36.36 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00102602 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

