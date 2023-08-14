11,135 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Paramount Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.90%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

