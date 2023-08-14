1,392 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $166.55 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.69. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

