17,466 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.06. 471,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,830. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.