1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,791. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

