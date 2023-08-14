1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 234,544 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 862.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.