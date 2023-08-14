1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,385 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 99,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,807. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0507 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.