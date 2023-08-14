1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.80. The stock had a trading volume of 588,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.58. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

