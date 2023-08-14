1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $6.13 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.21. 8,954,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,320,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

