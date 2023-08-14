1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.01. 741,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,008. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

