1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.9% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $32,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after buying an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,840 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,216,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,843 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 643,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,798. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $61.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.