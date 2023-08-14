1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 56,559 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,559 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $425,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $16.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,326. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

