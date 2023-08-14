1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 399,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

