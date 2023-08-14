215,000 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Highland Peak Capital LLC

Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. First Horizon accounts for approximately 2.6% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 534,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

