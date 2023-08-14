2,474 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

