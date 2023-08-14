3,214 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

