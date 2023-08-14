3,414 Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 149,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. 16,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

