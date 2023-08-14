45,043 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000. Atkore makes up approximately 2.9% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Atkore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after buying an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atkore by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.82. 131,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,573. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.