603 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $424.78. 1,775,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,768. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.