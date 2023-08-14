6,066 Shares in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arteris by 698.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 20.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $6.87 on Monday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 16,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $114,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $33,772.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,983.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 16,464 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $114,260.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,845 shares of company stock worth $720,835. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

