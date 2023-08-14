6,066 Shares in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arteris by 698.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 20.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $6.87 on Monday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
