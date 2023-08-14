6,217 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

GM stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

