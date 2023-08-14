69,016 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 69,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 77,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Allie Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 99,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,363,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,055,000.

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,960. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

