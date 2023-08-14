7Pixels (7PXS) Price Up 0% This Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00007168 BTC on major exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $5,989.57 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.09963296 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,160.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

