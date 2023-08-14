89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

ETNB opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. 89bio has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $646,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

