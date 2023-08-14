90 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.27. The company had a trading volume of 118,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.