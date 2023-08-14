Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Insider Buys £73,000 in Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Gordon Lennox purchased 100,000 shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £73,000 ($93,290.73).

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Price Performance

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.92) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.95. The company has a market capitalization of £136.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.22. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 80 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Aberforth Split Level Income Trust alerts:

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s payout ratio is -4,444.44%.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.