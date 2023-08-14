abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.71.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SLFPF opened at $2.36 on Monday. abrdn has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

