abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.71.
SLFPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
abrdn Stock Performance
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
