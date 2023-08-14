Acala Token (ACA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $45.47 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

