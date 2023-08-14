Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $45.29 million and $1.87 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013854 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,493.11 or 0.99972479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05916388 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,103,013.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

