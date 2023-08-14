Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,192,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 92,794 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,899.9% in the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 759,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 114,183 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

ACRO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 49,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a business combination target on the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

