Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.21 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

