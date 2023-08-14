Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Barclays

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $805.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,131 shares of company stock worth $48,373. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

