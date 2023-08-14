Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.77

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 341537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $786.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

