Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 270.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $260,507.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $260,507.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,104 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,159. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $79.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

